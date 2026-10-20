CPI(M) leader MA Baby writes to President for withdrawal of Census rule amendments

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby has approached President Droupadi Murmu seeking her intervention for withdrawal of amendments to the Census Rules, 1990, raising concern over the expanded categories of people who can be appointed as census enumerators.

In a letter to the President, Baby said the amendments notified by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on October 16 raise questions about the impartiality of enumerators, criteria for their selection, and safeguards against partisan interference.

The Census (Amendment) Rules, 2026, allow teachers from aided and unaided private educational institutions, employees of institutions, societies and trusts, and officials and clerical staff of public sector undertakings, statutory bodies, banks and companies to be appointed as enumerators.

They also permit the appointment of any person considered suitable by a state or Union Territory administration.

Baby said the discretion granted to state governments and UT administrations, without clearly specified criteria or publicly accountable safeguards, creates considerable scope for arbitrary and politically motivated appointments.

"The Census involves the collection of extensive personal information from every household and individual. They would be reluctant to share such information with persons in whom they don't have confidence," he said.

He said apprehensions that the information provided could be used to politically profile people, target particular communities, question their citizenship or deny them legitimate rights and entitlements were genuine in the prevailing political atmosphere.