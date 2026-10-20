Hours before Amit Shah's Punjab visit, CM announces Jhota's case to be handed over to CBI

CHANDIGARH: Hours before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's planned Punjab visit on Tuesday, the AAP-led state government announced that it would hand over the investigation into the murder of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The announcement comes amid mounting public anger over the killing and ahead of Shah’s visit to Mansa, Sangrur and Gurdaspur to meet the deceased's family.

The murder has triggered protests across the state, with demonstrators demanding strict action against those responsible and an end to the alleged nexus between drug traffickers, politicians and the police. A statewide bandh was observed on October 15 over the issue.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced the decision in a post on X, saying the government stands firmly with Jhota’s family in their fight against drugs. He said the case is being handed over to the CBI in response to the family’s demand.

“We stand with the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was fighting against drugs. Accepting the family’s demand, this case is being handed over to the CBI,” Mann said, reiterating the government’s commitment to taking strict action against drug traffickers and making Punjab drug-free.