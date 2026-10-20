IIT-ISM's Durga Puja pandal merges devotion with critical minerals, semiconductors, self-reliance

RANCHI: IIT-ISM Dhanbad’s Durga Puja pandal this year combines devotion to Goddess Durga with a focus on scientific progress, highlighting critical minerals and semiconductors as key to India’s technological self-reliance.

The theme aims to raise public awareness about the role of critical minerals in the country’s future, clean energy transition and modern electronics. The decorations, featuring critical minerals and semiconductor chips, showcase technologies expected to play an important role in India’s development.

According to IIT-ISM Registrar Prabodh Pandey, the display highlights the importance of minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper, as well as rare earth elements, semiconductor chips and electronic circuits. These resources are essential for mobile phones, computers, electric vehicles, energy systems and other modern electronic devices. Indigenous research and technological development in these fields are therefore crucial for India, he said.

“The choice of critical minerals and semiconductors as a theme this year intends to raise awareness about their significance. The Government of India has recognised a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for critical minerals at the institute, which is actively conducting research in this field. Furthermore, an indigenous semiconductor chip developed by the institute’s faculty members has recently gained national recognition,” Pandey said.