IIT-ISM's Durga Puja pandal merges devotion with critical minerals, semiconductors, self-reliance

RANCHI: IIT-ISM Dhanbad’s Durga Puja pandal this year combines devotion to Goddess Durga with a focus on scientific progress, highlighting critical minerals and semiconductors as key to India’s technological self-reliance.
The theme aims to raise public awareness about the role of critical minerals in the country’s future, clean energy transition and modern electronics. The decorations, featuring critical minerals and semiconductor chips, showcase technologies expected to play an important role in India’s development.
According to IIT-ISM Registrar Prabodh Pandey, the display highlights the importance of minerals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and copper, as well as rare earth elements, semiconductor chips and electronic circuits. These resources are essential for mobile phones, computers, electric vehicles, energy systems and other modern electronic devices. Indigenous research and technological development in these fields are therefore crucial for India, he said.
“The choice of critical minerals and semiconductors as a theme this year intends to raise awareness about their significance. The Government of India has recognised a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for critical minerals at the institute, which is actively conducting research in this field. Furthermore, an indigenous semiconductor chip developed by the institute’s faculty members has recently gained national recognition,” Pandey said.
He added that the Durga Puja celebrations aim to convey that IIT-ISM not only educates students but also actively contributes to the country’s technological development.
With an academic and research legacy spanning nearly a century, IIT-ISM Dhanbad is approaching its centenary. The institute, traditionally known for its expertise in mining and minerals, is expanding its research into critical minerals, rare earth elements and semiconductors, Pandey said.
Students, faculty members, staff and their families are working together to ensure the event’s success. The critical minerals theme has also sparked considerable curiosity among students.
The institute aims to strengthen its role in national development and contribute to the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, organisers said.
“We believe that the success of students should not be limited to securing good jobs or lucrative salary packages; rather, they should also contribute to the advancement of society and the nation,” said Ashish Kumar, a technical officer at the institute.