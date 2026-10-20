India’s cultural heritage defines its true identity, says Union Minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Real identity of the soul of India doesn’t lie in physical and geographical progress; it exists in the country's multifaceted culture and cultural body of work, said union culture and tourism minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday.

Addressing the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar Ceremony in New Delhi, the Minister said, “We are committed to bestow immortality to cultural heritage…As India is marching ahead on the path of development…When India's respect and identity are being sculpted into anew, it is our belief that our cultural heritage will only provide a sense of gravity. The future of our cultural heritage does not lie just in the greatness of its past."

The minister further said that the country is experiencing an era of transformation, with its identity and stature gaining recognition across the world. He noted that artists have a significant role to play in this transformation. He also highlighted the contribution of generations of artists who have sustained India’s cultural traditions despite many hardships.

Mr Shekhawat conferred the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for the years 2024 and 2025 to 106 young artists from across the country in the field of performing arts. Rajasthan’s Akram Khan Behrupiya received the puraskar for folk dance, Bihar’s Manisha Srivastava for Folk music, while Hito Kiho from Nagaland was honoured for Choir music. Subhashree Swain was conferred the puraskar for Chhau dance and Ghanshyam Sahu was given the award for Playwriting.

“We have gathered here to honor young artists who express the various aspects of Goddess Saraswati through their art and are taking new steps forward with renewed energy to advance India’s cultural consciousness. Honoring these artists is certainly a moment of pride and honor, and since the ceremony is being held on such an auspicious day, I believe it is also deeply inspiring,” Shekhawat said.

Namrata Rai, who was honored at the ceremony for her work in Kathak, said, “The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, named after the legendary maestro, is a source of inspiration for me. I am very happy that the Sangeet Natak Akademi has given my art recognition...”

Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar was instituted by the Sangeet Natak Akademi in 2006 to recognize young artists up to the age of 40. Since then, these awards have been presented annually to young artists at a special ceremony.

The General Council of Sangeet Natak Akademi, at its meeting held from 22-26 March 2026 unanimously selected 106 young artists for the recognition for the years 2024 and 2025.

The award carries purse money of Rs 25,000 besides a “Tamrapatra” and an “Angavastram”.