Israel envoy at RSS event warns of Marxist forces seeking to destabilise India & Israel's values

Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Yaniv Revach, on Tuesday called for strengthening the national identities of India and Israel, warning that "extreme Left and Marxist forces" could seek to undermine their shared values.

He said both countries faced challenges similar to those confronting Europe, where external forces were allegedly attempting to destabilise societies, and stressed the need for India and Israel to work together to safeguard their cultural heritage and values.

Revach was invited as a guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s annual Vijayadashmi programme in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Revach said that he was very excited to attend the RSS' Vijayadashmi event, calling it a "very important and unique experience" for him.

Revach said he held talks with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday.

"We understand that both countries -- India and Israel -- we not only share the same values, but unfortunately share the same challenges," he said.

Referring to Bhagwat's speech in which he stressed the need to work with the young generation and connect the youth to the roots, heritage, culture and history of India, while also taking into account future and technology, Revach said, "That is exactly the same thing that we do in Israel.