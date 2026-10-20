J&K medical interns continue strike despite CM Omar Abdullah’s approval of stipend hike, seek written order

SRINAGAR: Even as the Omar Abdullah government on Tuesday approved an increase in monthly stipend of medical and dental interns in Jammu and Kashmir from current Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000, the striking medical interns have refused to resume duties until the government issues a formal written order on stipend hike and NC ally Congress has backed the position of the striking medics.

The medical interns resumed their strike today after the government failed to issue any written order on their stipend hike. The medical interns across J&K went on strike today to press for a stipend hike, which was promised by Omar government.

Hours after the medical interns went on strike, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah approved the enhancement of their monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to Rs 25,000, sources said.

They said the Health and Medical Education Department has been directed to issue the necessary orders in this regard.

However, no order was issued till late evening by the government and officials said since it was holiday today, the order could not be issued and would most probably be issued tomorrow.

‎The MBBS and BDS interns across Jammu and Kashmir, who had gone on strike in August before calling it on government assurance, have been demanding an increase in their monthly stipend to Rs 30,000.

After the government increased their monthly stipend today, the striking medical interns have refused to call off strike and resume their duties.

The striking medical interns held a candle march at GMCs in the evening today.

Dr Mohammad Momin Khan, president AIMSA J&K, told this newspaper that medical interns have decided not to call off their strike till they receive a written order from the government.

“We will only call off the strike after receiving a written order from the government,” he said.

Dr Mohammad Tassaduq Kawser, Joint Secretary AIMS J&K said they have seen "approvals and assurances before. This time, J&K MBBS & BDS interns will not call off the strike on verbal claims or media reports.”

“We will end our agitation only after the official government order is issued and implemented immediately,” he said.

“No Govt order, no end to strike,” said the striking medical interns.

Surprisingly, NC’s ruling alliance partner Congress has backed the stand of the striking medical interns.

“We welcome the decision of Omar Abdullah regarding hike in stipends for intern doctors. However, we urge the protesting doctors not to call off their strike until a formal written order confirming the stipend hike is issued by the concerned authorities,” said J&K Congress leader Deepika Pukshar Nath.

She said verbal assurance is welcome, “but a written order is essential to ensure accountability and implementation.”