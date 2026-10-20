Ladakh to get first government medical college in Leh from 2027–28 academic year

SRINAGAR: Ladakh Union Territory is all set to get its first medical college as the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has given its nod for operationalisation of Ladakh’s first Government Medical College in Leh from academic year 2027–28.

The approval from MoHFW follows the intervention of Lieutenant Governor of LAdakh Vinai Kumar Saxena.

The development marks a significant step towards fulfilling the long-standing aspiration of the people of Ladakh for access to quality medical education within the Union Territory.

The approval paves the way for initiating recruitment against 103 sanctioned regular posts in a phased manner in accordance with academic requirements.

As an interim arrangement, two newly constructed buildings have been identified to serve as the Academic Block and Students’ Hostel. The existing 200-bedded SNM Hospital, supported by around 60 experienced doctors, can provide the clinical training required for the first batch of MBBS students. The interim facilities will be used temporarily, in accordance with the conditions stipulated by the Department of Expenditure, until the dedicated infrastructure is completed.

The Government Medical College in Leh would expand opportunities for students aspiring to pursue medical education, strengthen clinical training facilities and contribute to the long-term development of healthcare services in Ladakh.

On July 13, 2026, LG Saxena had written to Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda, seeking a one-time relaxation from the condition requiring nearly 80% completion of infrastructure before initiating recruitment of faculty and support staff for the Medical College.

The intervention was aimed at enabling preparatory recruitment to begin in time for the proposed commencement of academic activities, even as the construction of the dedicated academic infrastructure progresses.

Taking cognisance of LG’s request and urgency involved, the MoH&FW agreed to the request, suggesting that the recruitment against the 103 posts will be undertaken in a staggered manner from academic year 2027–28 onwards, based on academic requirements identified by the UT Administration.

The UT administration will ensure that appointments are made on a regular basis in accordance with the approved Recruitment Rules and the Medical College shifts to its dedicated infrastructure as soon as the proposed facilities are completed.

LG Saxena thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Nadda saying the operationalisation of the Government Medical College in Leh is an important milestone for Ladakh and fulfils a long-standing aspiration of the people.

“I am grateful to the PM Modi and Health Minister Nadda for their continued support towards strengthening healthcare and medical education in Ladakh. This approval will enable us to begin the process of building the required academic team in a phased manner, in line with the academic needs,” he said.

The LG said the objective of his administration is to provide the youth of Ladakh greater access to quality medical education while strengthening the region’s healthcare system.

“We will work to ensure that all necessary arrangements are made for the commencement of the Medical College in the academic year 2027–28,” Saxena said.