Mamata calls CJP leaders’ detention ‘state-sponsored terrorism’, seeks immediate release

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused central authorities of “state-sponsored terrorism” and “police-sponsored atrocities”, demanding the immediate release of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenors Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who were remanded to judicial custody for two more days on Monday.
Banerjee also alleged that the two leaders were being tortured and accused authorities of attempting to prolong their detention, calling the alleged treatment of young protesters a threat to democracy.
In a post on X, Banerjee alleged that attempts were being made to extend the custody of the two and described the alleged treatment of young people as a "threat to democracy".
"I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z," Banerjee said.
Ranka and Das were on Monday remanded to judicial custody for two more days after they were produced before a newly appointed special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi, an official said.
The two were initially sent to judicial custody for five days on October 13, after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, days after it was de-notified as a designated protest site. Along with other CJP activists, they displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, before being detained.
Claiming that "atrocities had reached unprecedented levels" across the country, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress supremo said the situation was not limited to any particular city.
"From Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai - throughout the country, atrocities have reached unprecedented levels", she claimed.
Drawing a parallel with India's freedom struggle, Banerjee said those who fought against colonial rule had also faced atrocities but continued their struggle with conviction and courage.
"Let me say it clearly: this is state-sponsored terrorism. These are police-sponsored atrocities. These cannot sustain for long," she said.
Banerjee also alleged that people "protesting to protect democracy and the country would eventually prevail over those in power".
"When people with conviction keep standing up strongly for the cause to save India, to save democracy, only then will these arrogant and blindfolded politicians in government open their eyes," she said.
"If you believe in democracy, release Ashutosh and Saurav immediately," she added.
The CJP has alleged that the bail proceedings were deliberately delayed to prevent the release of its two co-convenors. It has also questioned the rejection of their bail sureties on what it described as vague grounds.
On Sunday, the special executive magistrate hearing their bail matter claimed that unidentified persons are threatening him, following which police registered a non-cognisable report.
Ranka and Das will be produced before the special executive magistrate again on Wednesday, sources said.
(With Inputs from PTI)