Mamata calls CJP leaders’ detention ‘state-sponsored terrorism’, seeks immediate release

"I can understand the desperate motive to extend the custody of Ashutosh and Saurav. This is a dangerous virus being used on a daily basis to attack democracy. Stop torturing the boys and girls of Gen Z," Banerjee said.

Ranka and Das were on Monday remanded to judicial custody for two more days after they were produced before a newly appointed special executive magistrate at the Mandir Marg police station in Delhi, an official said.

The two were initially sent to judicial custody for five days on October 13, after they allegedly climbed over a locked gate to enter Jantar Mantar, days after it was de-notified as a designated protest site. Along with other CJP activists, they displayed the national flag and raised slogans against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, before being detained.

Claiming that "atrocities had reached unprecedented levels" across the country, the Mamata All India Trinamool Congress supremo said the situation was not limited to any particular city.

"From Kolkata to Delhi to Mumbai - throughout the country, atrocities have reached unprecedented levels", she claimed.

Drawing a parallel with India's freedom struggle, Banerjee said those who fought against colonial rule had also faced atrocities but continued their struggle with conviction and courage.