Manipur CM meets INDIA bloc leaders after killing of three civilians in Kangpokpi

He also said the representatives of political parties expressed deep concern over Monday's incident and urged him to convene an all-political party meeting in view of the prevailing situation.

The three firewood collectors were killed by suspected militants at Sunurok hills in Kangpokpi district a day ago.

during the meeting, the chief minister assured them that the matter would be looked into.

"We also had a constructive discussion on maintaining peace and collective efforts for the restoration of normalcy in the state," the CM added.

Later, Ibobi Singh told reporters, "Representatives of the INDIA bloc met the CM to discuss the prevailing law and order situation, which has deteriorated rapidly."

"There have been killings of people from every community. In fact, law and order has completely failed in the state. If the government wants to curb the armed groups, it is only a question of a few days," the Congress leader claimed.

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities. The violence has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

(With Inputs from PTI)