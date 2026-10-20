Patna Diary | JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar’s ‘chana’ swipe at MLA Anant Singh

Mallika Sherawat visits Lalu Prasad and family

Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who has appeared in movies like ‘Welcome’ (2007), ‘Hiss’ (2010) and ‘Dirty Politics’ visited RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s residence in Patna after meeting his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who heads the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). Tej Pratap said that Sherawat expressed her desire to meet his family after learning that he was in Patna. She met former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and sister Rohini Acharya, while other family members joined via video call. Tej Pratap later shared a video of the meeting on social media, describing it as a special and memorable occasion for his family. It was Sherawat’s maiden visit to the Lalu-Rabri residence.