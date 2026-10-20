Patna Diary | JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar’s ‘chana’ swipe at MLA Anant Singh

JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar has taken a swipe at Mokama MLA Anant Singh amid their public spat over the Patna graduates’ constituency MLC polls, saying, “As long as there is ‘chana’ (gram) in Beur model jail, people will keep coming and going.” Anant has opposed Neeraj’s candidature and is campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party nominee Anuj Singh. Senior JD(U) leader and Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, recently met Anant to address his grievances over past election campaigns. But it didn’t yield much result as Anant continued to target Neeraj. Gram and jaggery are served to jail inmates as breakfast in the morning.
Mallika Sherawat visits Lalu Prasad and family
Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat, who has appeared in movies like ‘Welcome’ (2007), ‘Hiss’ (2010) and ‘Dirty Politics’ visited RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s residence in Patna after meeting his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, who heads the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD). Tej Pratap said that Sherawat expressed her desire to meet his family after learning that he was in Patna. She met former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and sister Rohini Acharya, while other family members joined via video call. Tej Pratap later shared a video of the meeting on social media, describing it as a special and memorable occasion for his family. It was Sherawat’s maiden visit to the Lalu-Rabri residence.
‘Reward for chopping off molester’s hands’
Independent MP from Purnia, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, has announced that he would offer a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh to anyone who cuts off the hands of a person that is accused of molesting or sexually harassing a woman. Yadav made the remarks while speaking at the Khurda Mahotsav in Madhepura. The controversial remarks drew criticism from state minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) president Santosh Kumar Suman, who questioned their legality and asked whether Yadav intended to run a “parallel government” outside the constitutional and legal framework.
Ramashankar
Our correspondent in Bihar
ramashankar@newindianexpress.com