PM Modi lauds Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speech, highlights RSS’s century of service

The prime minister said Bhagwat spoke at length on a wide range of issues, including national progress and social unity, the need for self-reliance and to strengthen the character of society.

"He also spoke about the 'Panch Parivartan' and how these can contribute meaningfully to positive social change," he said.

While extending greetings to all members of the RSS, Modi said today, on the special occasion of RSS 'Sthapana Divas', "my greetings to all Swayamsevaks".

"I also pay homage to all those greats who have nurtured the RSS over the years," he said.

The prime minister said the RSS has completed a remarkable century of service, nation-building and social harmony.

"Countless 'Swayamsevaks' have worked for society with a deep sense of duty and a nation-first spirit. May this spirit keep strengthening national development in the times to come," he said.

In his 'Vijayadashami' in Nagpur, Bhagwat said that regime-change agitations do not resolve fundamental problems, warning that protests could become instruments of political interests and fuel divisions in society rather than delivering solutions.

Bhagwat cited the recent upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, France and Albania, asserting that forces pursuing their own interests use regime change as a means to alter political circumstances, rarely achieving intended results.

"They claim that changing a regime will change the situation, but that has never really happened," he said.

There have been protests in the last fortnight in different parts of India for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Several social and political activists, who are backing these protests, have also spoken about regime change in recent days.

(With Inputs from PTI)