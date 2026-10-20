PM Modi urges unity against ‘enemies of the country’ at Delhi Dussehra event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ideals of Lord Ram continued to guide the country, describing Ram Rajya as a model of good governance based on justice, equality and public welfare.
Addressing the Vijayadashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, New Delhi, Modi extended greetings to citizens and said the festival symbolised the victory of truth over falsehood and the end of tyranny.
“On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami,” Modi said.
He said the celebrations, including the staging of Ramleelas across the country, reflected India's cultural traditions and its belief in the triumph of truth.
“For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India,” he said.
Emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram's ideals to governance, Modi said Ram Rajya represented an administration that ensured justice and equal opportunities for all, without discrimination, and prioritised public welfare over the exercise of power.
“Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people; this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram,” he said.
Modi called for prioritising the welfare of the poor and disadvantaged, saying public service should remain central to governance.
The Prime Minister also invoked Lord Ram's journey to Lanka to stress the importance of self-reliance, determination and collective effort. He said India should draw on its own resources and capabilities to overcome challenges rather than depend on others.
Referring to the ocean that stood between Lord Ram and Lanka, Modi said unwavering resolve and public participation had helped turn an apparently impossible task into reality.
“Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties of the path cannot stop our journey. The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success,” he said.
Modi also called for political parties and national institutions to work together in the national interest, warning against forces that harm the country, divide society or oppose its cultural values.
“Our thoughts must align, our committees—that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit; we must fight together against the enemies of the country,” he said.
The Prime Minister also highlighted efforts to preserve India's cultural heritage and bring back historical artefacts taken abroad over the centuries. He said the recovery of ancient idols and efforts to raise the profile of India's cultural centres reflected the country's commitment to safeguarding its heritage.
“A nation progresses when it possesses a sense of self-respect, and its heritage plays a major role in shaping that self-respect. That is why the country is now working to preserve its heritage and identity. For centuries, our heritage was looted and taken abroad. But today, we are bringing those treasures back,” Modi said.
He added that more than 650 ancient idols had been brought back to India over the past 12 years and that the country was giving its cultural centres a new identity on the global stage.
Concluding his address, Modi said Vijayadashami reinforced the belief that truth and humanity would ultimately prevail, regardless of the strength of the challenges they faced.
“This festival gives us the courage to believe that no matter how powerful the enemy, when we stand with truth and humanity, victory will ultimately be ours,” he said.
(With inputs from ANI)