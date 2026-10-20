PM Modi urges unity against ‘enemies of the country’ at Delhi Dussehra event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the ideals of Lord Ram continued to guide the country, describing Ram Rajya as a model of good governance based on justice, equality and public welfare.

Addressing the Vijayadashami celebrations at the DDA Utsav Ground in IP Extension, New Delhi, Modi extended greetings to citizens and said the festival symbolised the victory of truth over falsehood and the end of tyranny.

“On this sacred occasion of Vijayadashami, I bow at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. In this holy atmosphere, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on Vijayadashami,” Modi said.

He said the celebrations, including the staging of Ramleelas across the country, reflected India's cultural traditions and its belief in the triumph of truth.

“For us, these are not merely festivals; they are the life force of India,” he said.

Emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram's ideals to governance, Modi said Ram Rajya represented an administration that ensured justice and equal opportunities for all, without discrimination, and prioritised public welfare over the exercise of power.

“Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people; this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram,” he said.