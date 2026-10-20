Punjab: Constable attached as gunman with Mansa DC shot dead son, injures family before killing self

CHANDIGARH: Hours before the scheduled visit of Union Home minister Amit Shah at Mansa, a Punjab Police head constable attached as gunman with Mansa Deputy Commissioner allegedly opened fire on his family members before shooting himself, killing him and his elder son and seriously injuring his wife and younger son.

Head Constable Gurwinder Singh allegedly shot dead his son Jeet and seriously injured his wife Harpreet Kaur and second son Dilshan before shooting himself dead at their under-construction house in Jhujhar Nagar on Mansa Khurd Road on Tuesday morning.

The family had shifted to the house on Monday evening. All four family members were taken to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where Gurvinder and Jeet were declared dead. Harpreet and Dilshan were referred to a private hospital in Bahtinda for further medical treatment due to their critical condition, said sources.

A family dispute has been cited as the reason behind the shooting. Singh used his service weapon in the shooting, which the police have recovered. An elderly woman living in the neighbourhood said the injured woman was lying outside her residence at around 6.30 am and had asked them to save her.