Tiger Shroff wasn’t original target, shooters wanted to target another Bollywood star: Crime Branch

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff was allegedly not the original target of the shooters involved in the firing incident in Mumbai, with the accused initially planning to target another prominent celebrity, the Mumbai Crime Branch said, reported ANI.

According to the Crime Branch, the shooters were unable to reach the celebrity because of tight security and subsequently turned their attention towards Shroff, believing he would be an easier target.

“Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them,” the Crime Branch said.

“Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,” it added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have taken custody of three suspects arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota in connection with the firing incident. A local court granted the Maharashtra Police a 48-hour transit remand, allowing the team to take the accused to Mumbai for further investigation.

The three accused were kept at the Railway Colony police station in Kota overnight as police implemented an alternative security arrangement, reportedly referred to as ‘Plan B’.

Visuals from the police station showed a security cordon around the premises, with personnel from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police deployed in the area.

According to reports, Mumbai Police changed their original plan to transport the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to keep them in Kota. Railway Colony police station SHO Ramswaroop Meena said the three accused had been granted a 48-hour transit remand and were being taken to Mumbai by Maharashtra Police.

The firing took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Mumbai’s Juhu area, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Shroff escaped direct gunshot injuries, but his driver sustained injuries in the incident.

Police said the accused were apprehended while travelling on a train. A case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)