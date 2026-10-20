Too much blood and mayhem: Shashi Tharoor critiques Dhurandhar

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticised Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar for its excessive graphic violence and propaganda, while praising its storyline, plot twists and performances, saying the second instalment was more entertaining than the first.

In a video review posted on his official YouTube channel on Monday, Tharoor shared his reactions to watching both parts of the film at his residence, describing the violence as excessive and questioning its portrayal of India-Pakistan relations.

"Things that I don't like - there is far too much gruesome violence. It was totally excessive and over the top. There was no need to show so much of violence, blood and mayhem, cruelty and some of the most disgusting scenes ever seen in Indian cinema," says Tharoor in the video as he is shown watching the movie with his staff members.

"There is a lot of propaganda stuff built into it obviously, and I gather that the film has been banned in many countries - not just in Pakistan, but many of the Gulf countries have banned it, saying that it would needlessly create bad blood between Indians and Pakistanis or whatever, and so I can understand those feelings," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram says.

I don't know how Pakistanis will react if they see this, he wonders.

"Some of the things, some of the lines, I think Pakistanis will laugh; some of the other things, I think perhaps Pakistanis will realize how much wrong has been done in their name," he says.