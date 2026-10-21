Army set to adopt new Land Warfare Doctrine

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army is set to adopt a new Land Warfare Doctrine to prepare for the changing character of modern combat, where drones, precision strikes and networked operations are increasingly deciding battlefield outcomes. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will release the doctrine on Friday.

The release will mark the final day of the biannual Army Commanders' Conference, the force's apex decision-making forum, which got underway in the capital on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth. The three-day conference brings together the Army's senior leadership, including the commanders-in-chief of its commands and Principal Staff Officers at Army Headquarters.

"The doctrine will provide an overarching framework to prepare the Indian Army to meet the challenges posed by the evolving character of warfare and future conflicts," the defence ministry announced in a statement.

The Army's previous Land Warfare Doctrine was released in December 2018, following the Joint Doctrine of the Indian Armed Forces issued in April 2017. Its earlier doctrines were published in 1998 and 2004.

The new doctrine comes amid changes in the conduct of warfare witnessed during Operation Sindoor in May last year, the Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in West Asia. These have featured the use of unmanned aerial systems, loitering munitions, precision strikes and missile attacks, alongside increasingly contested airspace and persistent battlefield surveillance.