Government sets up special team to probe eMudhra security incident; MeitY says Indian impact ‘very limited’

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Wednesday said it had constituted a special team to investigate a security incident at eMudhra, a digital certification authority whose certificates help browsers verify the authenticity of websites, reported PTI.

The ministry said the incident primarily affected eMudhra’s global certificate business, adding that the impact on Indian websites and applications was “very limited”.

The statement comes after eMudhra disclosed that private keys associated with its digital certificates had been compromised. These certificates help establish trust in digital assets and secure online data transmission. The disclosure followed an advisory issued by cybersecurity watchdog CERT-In.

The ministry also criticised some social media accounts for what it described as “fear-mongering” over the potential impact of the incident.

According to the PTI report, laying out the "facts of the case", the IT ministry said eMudhra operates in two distinct areas. The first is the issuance of Digital Signature Certificates and eSign services, which are regulated by the Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) under MeitY.

The second is the issuance of digital certificates trusted by major browsers and operating systems, used to secure websites, software and online communications.