KALABURAGI: Congress president and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading people over the rollout of women’s reservation, arguing that the government could implement the 33 per cent quota without waiting for delimitation.

He questioned why the government could not reserve one-third of the existing seats for women under the current strength of the House.

“You could implement the one-third reservation for women right now. Given the House's current strength and the current delimitation, you could simply allocate one-third of those seats. What is stopping you?" said Kharge.

Kharge also alleged that the government was politicising the issue to discredit the opposition, stressing that the Congress had previously backed the legislation and had made efforts to ensure its passage.

"This is purely a ploy to defame others, to malign the opposition. If we opposed it, why would we try to pass the law earlier? This is just another one of PM Modi’s tactics; he wants to push this agenda forward while deceiving the public with lies,” Kharge said.

Passed in a special session of Parliament in September 2023, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam amended the Constitution to reserve 33% of seats in the Lok Sabha, State Legislative Assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly for women.

Earlier, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote a fourth letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 16, seeking an immediate all-party meeting to discuss delimitation proposals before they are finalised and brought to Parliament, 2026 and defeated on April 17, 2026, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026.