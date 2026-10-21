LG Manoj Sinha warns militancy supporters, vows to free J&K of separatism and terrorism

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday warned those supporting militancy and separatism in the Union Territory, saying the government would not rest until the region was free of both.

He said anyone aiding militancy would be tracked down and brought to justice under the law, “even if you attempt to hide in Pataal.”

“Thousands of personnel of the Jammu Kashmir Police force have laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism. I believe Jammu Kashmir Police's courage is not confined to the borders of the Union Territory but it is a source of inspiration for the entire police system of the country. The nation will never forget the contribution of immortal martyrs, who dedicated everything to the honour, dignity and glory of the Tricolour,” Sinha said in his message on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

He said the service and sacrifice of J&K police men remain an enduring source of inspiration for Jammu Kashmir and the nation.

“I have always said that no honour or assistance can compensate a family for the pain of losing a loved one. Yet, it is the nation’s duty to honour their sacrifice not merely in words, but also through its conduct and responsibilities. I assure the entire J&K Police family that every possible effort will continue to be made to ensure a dignified life, welfare, and necessary support for the families of the martyrs,” LG said.

Highlighting the force's contribution, Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir Police had rendered distinguished service under challenging circumstances from maintaining law and order and combating terrorism to assisting people during emergencies and natural disasters.

According to LG, India is moving resolutely towards its goal of becoming a developed nation and in this journey, peace, stability, and progress in J&K are of special importance, and the major responsibility of ensuring them rests on the shoulders of the Police, army and CAPFs.

Reaffirming the Government of India's commitment to strengthening peace and progress in J&K, he called upon citizens to uphold unity, communal harmony and mutual trust, while remaining vigilant against forces seeking to disrupt peace and stability.