Men drink and smoke more, while women are obese and do less exercise: WHO

NEW DELHI: Men drink and smoke more, while women tend to be obese and do less physical activity, said a WHO report, which provided a global assessment of inequalities in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and their risk factors.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) report said gender and age strongly shape exposure to non-communicable disease risk factors.

While males had higher alcohol and tobacco use, higher salt intake and higher mean total cholesterol than females, women had higher obesity prevalence than men, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, and higher prevalence of insufficient physical activity.

Males, however, had substantially lower coverage of hypertension diagnosis and treatment than females. But hypertension prevalence was slightly lower in females than males.

Occupational diseases like pneumoconiosis and interstitial lung disease also had higher prevalence among males.

However, men and women share some similarities when it comes to NCDs.

Diabetes prevalence and treatment coverage were similar in females and males, as was the prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases.

However, what is more common is that for both genders, obesity prevalence tended to be highest among adults aged 40–70 years.

Physical inactivity increases with age, particularly after age 60 years.

In predominantly low-and middle-income countries (LMCs), alcohol use tended to be lower among younger adults (aged 15–24 years) and older adults (aged 65 years and over) than among people aged 25–64 years.

Overall, tobacco use was lowest among the oldest and youngest adults. Also, there was lower alcohol use among people aged 55 years and over compared with younger adults.