Nainital emerges as king cobra refuge, records world’s highest known nest at 2,300 metres

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s Nainital district is emerging as a crucial refuge for king cobras, with a nest recorded at 2,300 metres above sea level, believed to be the highest known globally.

The nest was found in 2012 near Mukteshwar. The species was first recorded in the western Himalaya at Bhimtal, near Nainital, in 2006. Though king cobras are traditionally associated with the Western Ghats, research has found that those in Uttarakhand are genetically distinct from their southern counterparts.

“The Uttarakhand Forest Department’s Research Centre began studying king cobras in 2021, using records of sightings across the state between 2015 and 2020,” said senior Indian Forest Service officer Sanjeev Chaturvedi, Chief Conservator of Forests, who has studied the species.

The records showed 83 reports from Nainital Forest Division, 32 from Dehradun, 12 from Pauri, three from Uttarkashi and two from Haridwar. Nainital became the focus of the study because it had the highest number of sightings, Chaturvedi said.

The research has also highlighted the dangers facing the world’s longest venomous snake. “The biggest threat to king cobras is vehicular movement,” Chaturvedi said. Five were killed after being run over between 2022 and 2024.

Young cobras face risks from predators, including the yellow-throated marten, known locally as kunyaun, as well as vultures and eagles. To protect her young, a female king cobra may remain with her nest for 70 to 75 days without eating, Chaturvedi said. She also moves very little to conserve energy.

“It is hard to find a more striking example of parenting and maternal care,” he said.

King cobras build nests in May and June, which also coincides with the forest-fire season. Pine needles, or pirul, are highly flammable and are commonly used in nests, potentially putting eggs and hatchlings at risk.

The study found, however, that cobras build nests close to water sources. Hatchlings need water soon after emerging, while moisture around these sites may help limit fire damage. Researchers did not record any direct cases of king cobras being harmed by forest fires during the study.

The findings also point to differences between Himalayan and Western Ghats populations. Western Ghats king cobras are typically 12 to 14 feet long, while those in Uttarakhand average 10 to 12 feet. Genetic analysis also distinguishes the populations.

The Uttarakhand king cobra is identified as Ophiophagus hannah, while the Western Ghats population is known as Ophiophagus kaalinga. The distinction adds to the growing scientific understanding of the king cobra, once widely treated as a single species across its range.

Researchers say further study will be important to understand the snake’s distribution, breeding behaviour and conservation needs. In Nainital, the immediate priority is reducing road deaths and protecting nesting habitats during the breeding and fire seasons.