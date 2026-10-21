President Murmu promulgates law on Ladakh hill councils

SRINAGAR: Ladakh can now hold elections to eight hill councils for eight districts after President Droupadi Murmu promulgated the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Tuesday.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena notified the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026 with effect from October 19, paving way for creation of autonomous hill councils in all eight districts of the UT while leaders of Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), which are spearheading agitation for constitutional safeguards and UT-level elected body, have opposed the amendment to LAHDC Act alleging that hill councils powers have been curtailed and UT administration’s control strengthened.

“I am pleased to announce that upon the promulgation of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (Amendment) Regulation, 2026, by President of India, I have notified the regulation with effect from 19 October 2026,” LG Saxena said on Tuesday.

The regulation was promulgated by the President following Union Cabinet approval on October 14, and was implemented within six days.

It paves the way for establishing Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs) in all eight districts including the newly created Sankoo district.