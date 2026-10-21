Raihan Vadra says Bikaner House cited ‘political climate’ to pull protest photos hours before show

In a statement , Raihan said the management had contacted him at 6 pm on Tuesday and requested that the protest photographs be removed.

He said it was inappropriate to seek the removal of nearly half the artworks less than 24 hours before the exhibition opened, particularly as the organisers had been informed about the proposed display beforehand.

Raihan maintained that the photographs did not convey any political message but documented protests over the past six months.

“I felt it is my duty as an Indian artist, not just because I am doing a show right now, but it is my duty as an Indian artist to document what is going on... They are censoring the work of artists, I don't know what they are scared of. They even went to the extent of removing the picture of the Indian flag,” he said, PTI reported.

According to Raihan, the administration justified its objection by saying that, given the current context and political climate in India, it was not the right time to display the images.

He disagreed with the reasoning, arguing that art could not be separated from politics.

“I made the argument that first of all, you can't say don't show political art because all art is political. There is no art without politics,” he said.

The photographs were displayed in two large rooms on the first floor of Bikaner House's CCA building. By Wednesday, the rooms had been largely cleared, with around 74 photographs removed and bare nails left on the red walls. The Preamble to the Constitution ran along the now-empty walls.

The exhibition initially featured more than 100 photographs covering wildlife, abstract art and street photography documenting recent youth movements in India.