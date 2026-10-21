Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: 2,000 artists from 126 districts to recreate Naxal-hit troubled past

NEW DELHI: The celebration of the end of Naxalism and the commemoration of the 150th year of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be the central themes of this year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan announced on Wednesday.

Personnel from all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police forces will participate in a parade before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the country’s success in tackling armed Naxalism, he said.

Mohan said around 5,000 people from 126 districts that were once affected by armed Naxalism would attend the celebrations. The participants will include 2,000 artists who will recreate the period when Naxal violence threatened the lives, property and livelihoods of people in the affected areas, he added.

“The National School of Drama will present a special performance featuring these 2,000 artists, drawn from districts that experienced the impact of the Naxal insurgency. Through live enactments, the performers will portray the hardships and fear faced by local communities when armed Naxal groups exercised influence over their areas,” Mohan said.