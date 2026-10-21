Rashtriya Ekta Diwas: 2,000 artists from 126 districts to recreate Naxal-hit troubled past

NEW DELHI: The celebration of the end of Naxalism and the commemoration of the 150th year of ‘Vande Mataram’ will be the central themes of this year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan announced on Wednesday.
Personnel from all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police forces will participate in a parade before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the country’s success in tackling armed Naxalism, he said.
Mohan said around 5,000 people from 126 districts that were once affected by armed Naxalism would attend the celebrations. The participants will include 2,000 artists who will recreate the period when Naxal violence threatened the lives, property and livelihoods of people in the affected areas, he added.
“The National School of Drama will present a special performance featuring these 2,000 artists, drawn from districts that experienced the impact of the Naxal insurgency. Through live enactments, the performers will portray the hardships and fear faced by local communities when armed Naxal groups exercised influence over their areas,” Mohan said.
The performance aims to bring alive the experiences of people who lived through years of violence and highlight the transformation of regions once affected by the insurgency.
“Celebrating the end of Naxalism is the first and foremost focus of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2026,” Mohan said, adding that representatives from districts previously affected by the insurgency would be part of the national event.
The celebrations will also feature tableaux showcasing the 150th year of ‘Vande Mataram’. Artists from the National School of Drama will stage a play on the theme, Mohan said.
The celebrations will be held at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity, which has emerged as the venue for the annual observance dedicated to national unity and the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas is observed on October 31 to commemorate Patel’s birth anniversary. The celebrations began being held at Ekta Nagar in 2019. Since then, the event has featured a ceremonial parade, cultural programmes and other performances, with Modi attending the annual celebrations.
This year’s programme will combine the traditional display of unity and strength by the country’s security forces with a public presentation highlighting the impact of the campaign against Naxalism. The participation of people from the 126 districts is expected to underscore the changes in areas that have witnessed prolonged violence and insecurity.