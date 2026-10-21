RSS leader Ram Lal urges Kashmiris to shun violence, dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s remarks as ‘new lie’

SRINAGAR: RSS leader Ram Lal on Wednesday urged people in Kashmir not to be influenced by the outside world, saying violence cannot bring people together. He also dismissed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the organisation considers women subordinate and denies them equal rights as “a new lie”.

Lal was speaking at a conference organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Srinagar under the banner “Asluk Aalav”. The event brought together representatives from trade, youth, civil society and other sections of society.

The RSS in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Development Foundation (JKDF) and Al Rahim Trust, organised a conference in Srinagar today under the banner of Asluk Aalav. Ram Lal, Akhil Bharatiya Samparkh Pramukh of RSS attended the conference as the chief guest.

The gathering provided a platform for exchanging ideas, strengthening social bonds and encouraging collective participation in the development of J&K.

The initiative, according to organizers, aims to bring diverse voices together through sustained dialogue and community engagement, with a focus on social cohesion, cooperation and the broader development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing the gathering, RSS leader Ram Lal said, “Dialogue and meaningful interaction among different sections of society are essential to strengthening mutual understanding, trust and social harmony.”

Speaking to reporters, he described Kashmiris as good people and said the region had a rich cultural heritage rooted in traditions of coexistence between different communities.

“Everyone used to live together in Kashmir. There is an old tradition of Sanatani saints and there is an old tradition of Sufi saints. Everyone used to live and work together,” he said.