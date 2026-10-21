Two years on, key poll promises of Omar Abdullah-led J&K govt remain unmet

SRINAGAR: As the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led National Conference (NC) government completed two years in power, major poll promises of the party, including restoration of J&K’s special status and statehood and revision of the reservation policy, remain unfulfilled.

Omar took oath as the first CM of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory on October 16, 2024, after NC won the first Assembly elections following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A and the downgrading of the bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

The NC had announced 12 guarantees in its election manifesto, promising restoration of Articles 370 and 35A, statehood and implementation of the 2000 Autonomy Resolution.

However, after the Assembly in its first session passed a resolution seeking restoration of special status, the Omar government has largely focused on the statehood issue.

Despite resolutions adopted at the first Cabinet meeting and during the recently concluded autumn session of Assembly, and Omar raising the issue with PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the statehood issue remains unresolved, and there is no certainty that it will be restored anytime soon.

The government has also made no headway on its promise to revoke the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA). The detention of AAP MLA Mehraj Malik under PSA last year highlighted the government’s limited ability to act on the issue.