Uttarakhand ends Jumma holiday on Friday at recognised madrasas, shifts weekly break to Sunday

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand has ended the long-standing Jumma (Friday) holiday at madrasas recognised as schools, replacing it with the usual Sunday weekly break.

The change is part of a wider move by the state government to bring minority educational institutions under the rules and academic standards prescribed by the Education Department and the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority.

The move follows the abolition of the Uttarakhand Madrasa Board and the introduction of a new framework for minority educational institutions. The system covers institutions run by Muslim communities as well as those serving Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Parsi communities.

A government spokesperson said 452 madrasas had previously been recognised by the state Madrasa Board. Of the institutions that have applied under the new system, 76 have so far received school recognition, while 114 applications are being processed by the Education Department.

Dr Surjeet Singh Gandhi, chairperson of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Authority, said the 76 recognised institutions are spread across four districts, with the highest number, 44, in Haridwar, followed by 24 in Udham Singh Nagar, six in Dehradun and two in Nainital.

“All recognised institutions must follow the rules laid down by the Education Department and the authority, including the weekly holiday schedule,” Gandhi said. Institutions cannot operate without the necessary recognition and permissions, he added.

Addressing concerns about Friday prayers, Gandhi said the authority had consulted members of the community about prayer timings.

“Whenever a new system is introduced, people may face some difficulty. We sought information from community experts about the timings of the five daily prayers. The afternoon prayer is generally between 1 pm and 2.30 pm, though timings vary from mosque to mosque,” he said.

He said schools run by the Education Department operate from 8 am to 1 pm and argued that the schedule would not prevent students or staff from attending the afternoon prayer.

“There will be no disruption to the afternoon prayer. The arrangement of a Friday holiday will no longer continue,” Gandhi said.