Vacated security camps to become development hubs after Maoist elimination in Jharkhand

RANCHI: In a move to translate security gains into grassroots development following the elimination of Maoists from Saranda and the Parasnath Hills, the district police and administration are considering converting vacated security camps into development hubs.

According to officials, they are planning to convert these buildings into public service centres, health sub-centres, panchayat offices and schools.

Notably, with Maoist activity significantly reduced in Jharkhand’s Saranda Forest in West Singhbhum and the Parasnath Hills along the Giridih-Bokaro border, security forces are vacating several camps as their deployment is realigned.

The camps, which once served as bases for personnel engaged in a long-drawn-out battle against the Maoists, are now being vacated. According to reports, security personnel have vacated five temporary camps in the remote forest regions of Saranda that were established for anti-Maoist operations and occupied by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The CRPF personnel previously stationed there have been redeployed to other states or assigned to different missions.

Officials, however, said the proposal is at a very initial stage.

“Yes, once the forces retreat from the security camps and they are vacated, we are planning to use them as administrative buildings, converting them into public service centres, health sub-centres, panchayat offices and schools. But the proposal is still at the discussion stage, as our first priority is to locate the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by the Maoists and neutralise them,” said Chaibasa SP Amit Renu.

Meanwhile, a roadmap for implementing the initiative is being prepared in consultation with senior officials. Locals have also lauded the decision, saying that the establishment of Pragya Kendras, health sub-centres and schools within these former security camps will help improve the standard of living of local villagers by granting them access to essential government services. This would ensure that the light of development finally reaches villagers who have endured years of neglect.

“The decision is commendable. Given the size of these camps, converting them into schools and colleges would be an ideal use of the facilities. This would help educate local residents and ultimately contribute to the development of the region,” said Budhram Laguri, a resident of Tonto village in the Saranda Forest.

Officials, however, said that even after the elimination of Maoists, security forces will continue their operations in the affected regions. Certain key security camps will remain operational as before.

According to senior officials, more than two dozen camps in the Saranda-Parasnath region are set to be vacated, with proposals in place to establish development centres at these locations.

Security personnel will, however, remain vigilant to ensure that Maoist activities do not resurface in these areas. There are also plans, currently under consideration, to convert some of these camps into police outposts (OPs) or temporary outposts (TOPs). Similarly, several security camps in and around the Parasnath area are also being vacated, with a proposal to convert all these sites into development centres.