Video of Chhattisgarh IPS officer firing AK-47 during Dussehra ritual draws criticism

Another social media user, identifying himself as Army veteran Colonel Deepak Kumar, also described the act as reckless and unprofessional, questioning the officer's handling of the rifle after firing.

A traditional 'Shastra Puja' (weapon worship) ritual was performed at the Police Lines in Rajnandgaon city on Tuesday to mark Vijayadashami. Police weapons and vehicles were worshipped on the occasion.

The viral video showed Sharma, dressed in a saree, firing several rounds from an AK-47. Rajnandgaon Additional Superintendent of Police Kirtan Rathore was also seen firing an AK-47 in a separate video.

Videos showing police personnel firing weapons after the ritual in other districts, including Raipur, Bilaspur, Raigarh, Durg, Kabirdham and Bastar, were also shared with the media on Tuesday.

Asked about the video involving Sharma, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said the government would take cognisance of the matter.

Retired IPS officer RK Vij told PTI that firing should be carried out only at a safe location and with adequate precautions. "The tradition is essentially about performing the worship of weapons, not firing them. Such firing carries the risk of accidents and should be avoided," he said.

An IPS officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said firing blank rounds, commonly known as 'awazi kartoos', was part of the Shastra Puja tradition followed across the state. Live ammunition was not used on such occasions, the officer said. However, even a bullet fired into the air comes back down and can injure people in the vicinity, the officer added.

Several social media users, however, defended Sharma, arguing that the incident should not overshadow her professional record.

A social media handle named 'Former Major LS Choudhary' acknowledged mistakes in the officer's weapon handling but said they should be corrected without discrediting her work in Chhattisgarh.

Another user, Narendra Negi, defended Sharma, saying she was a trained IPS officer. The criticism directed at her was partly driven by the fact that she had fired the rifle while wearing a saree, he contended.

(With inputs from PTI)