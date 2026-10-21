Vummidi Ethiraj, master jeweller behind historic Sengol, dies at 99

Leading jeweller Vummidi Ethiraj, who played a key role in crafting the historic ‘Sengol’, died in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 99. He is survived by his three children, Vijaya Bharathi, Uday Kumar Vummidi and Vijayendren Vummidi. His wife, Sumitra Vummidi, predeceased him.

“With deep sorrow, we inform you of the sad demise of our beloved Shri Vummidi Ethiraj Garu on October 21, 2026,” the noted jeweller’s publicist said in a social media post.

“May we come together to honour his life, cherish his memories, and pray for his peaceful onward journey,” the post added.

Born on November 25, 1926, Ethiraj was the patriarch of the Vummidi family, which owns the 125-year-old Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

Murmu said she was deeply saddened by the passing of Ethiraj, describing him as a distinguished craftsperson whose work had become part of a defining moment in India’s history.

“His craft in creating the Sengol has given him a lasting place in India’s civilisational heritage. His work stands as a testament to the excellence of India’s traditional arts,” she said, extending her heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers.

Radhakrishnan said Ethiraj’s contribution to crafting the historic Sengol would always be remembered with respect and gratitude.

Modi said in a post on X: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru Vummidi Ethiraj Ji. Hailing from a distinguished family based in Tamil Nadu, he will always be remembered for his efforts in crafting the historic Sengol that was presented to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.”