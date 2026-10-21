Wildlife body to conduct bear census, focus on habitat shift, human conflict

DEHRADUN: For the first time in the country, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) is set to undertake a national-level study on all four bear species found in India.

The study aims to assess their population, species-wise distribution and geographical range across the country.

It will also identify areas where bears were historically sighted but are no longer recorded, helping scientists understand the reasons behind their disappearance.

According to WII, this is the first initiative in India to bring all four bear species under a single study framework. The exercise holds special significance for Uttarakhand, where the rising man-bear conflict is turning fatal. “This will help not only in identifying present habitats but also in tracing areas where bears have vanished over time,” an official associated with the project said.

India is home to four bear species—Himalayan brown bear, Asiatic black bear, sloth bear and sun bear. Their ecology, habitat preferences and distribution patterns differ widely, making a unified assessment crucial for conservation. WII’s research documents have earlier highlighted distribution patterns and conflict zones, but a comprehensive national picture is still missing.