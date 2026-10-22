Alleged assault and racial abuse of Tripura youth: Students’ body seeks police probe

NEW DELHI: The Tripura Students Forum Delhi (TSFD) has approached the Delhi Police with a formal complaint, demanding that an FIR be registered and an immediate probe launched into allegations of sexual assault, racial abuse and public humiliation involving a person from Tripura.

The representation was addressed to the Joint Commissioner of Police heading the Delhi Police’s Special Police Unit for North Eastern Region (SPUNER).

The complaint alleges that an Instagram video shows a person from Tripura being subjected to sexual abuse, harassment and humiliating behaviour by a content creator. The Tripura Students Forum Delhi identified the account that allegedly shared the video as @amirshokeen, which it claims is linked to an individual named Amir Shokeen.

The organisation also raised concerns over the use of racially offensive language in the clip, alleging that terms such as “Chinki” and “Chiness” were used against the individual to ridicule their ethnic background and regional identity.

"Such expressions, when used to demean or humiliate a person on account of their perceived ethnic or regional identity, raise serious concerns about racial prejudice, dignity and equal treatment," the complaint stated.

The student body further pointed out that the creator made a derogatory remark about Tripura.

"By referring to Tripura in such a demeaning manner, the alleged conduct has caused anguish among members of the Tripura community and is perceived as an affront to the honourable name, dignity, reputation and prestige of our State," the forum added.