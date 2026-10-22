BJP chief Nitin Nabin warns of bid to foment 'anarchy'

NEW DELHI: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday called for collective efforts to realise the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, recalling the journey from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh to the present-day BJP and its commitment to serving the people.

Addressing a function marking the 75th foundation year of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, Nabin said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, inspired by party stalwarts, was translating initiatives in the larger national interest into reality and paving the way for the country’s development.

He stressed the need to connect younger generations with the roots of cultural nationalism, warning that attempts were being made globally to undermine democracies by fomenting anarchy.

“However, we still need to connect this expansion with a firm sense of resolve to our core mission. A challenge lies before us. As circumstances evolve and new generations emerge, we must ensure that, alongside our ideology, these younger generations are also rooted in the nation’s cultural nationalism,” he said.