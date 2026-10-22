BJP cites media report, says Congress's 'regime change plot' exposed

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress of masterminding an "anarchy and regime change plot" in India, pointing to a media report drawing parallels between domestic protests and recent riots in France.

There was no immediate reaction from Congress to the BJP's charge.

According to a media report, a Fox News digital investigation has claimed to have uncovered links between the riots in France and the protests in India demanding resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

Citing the report, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X, "Global investigation exposes anarchy and regime change plot of Congress.

"Investigation report titled 'Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups' flags how communist organisation Progressive International (PI) was coordinating common messaging between protests in France, Albania and India," Bhandari said.