Centre-Ladakh talks in limbo as no invite from MHA to Ladakh leaders for October 22 meeting

SRINAGAR: The dialogue between Centre and Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) over demands for constitutional safeguards and UT-level elected body appears to have hit a roadblock as Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) did not invite Ladakh leaders for sub-committee level talks scheduled for October 22 (Thursday) in New Delhi.

The LAB co chairman Chering Dorjey told this newspaper that they have not received any invitation from MHA for October 22’s sub-committee level talks.

The KDA has also not received the invite. "The meeting is not taking place as we have not received any invitation,” Dorjey said.

After sub-committee level talks in Leh on October 15, both sides had agreed to hold another meeting in the national capital on October 22. In the last meeting, MHA presented a 33-page draft to LAB and KDA leaders and both the bodies rejected it.

“We have submitted our response to the MHA draft,” Dorjey said. Alleging that centre is backtracking from its assurances and commitments, he said, “They don’t want to give us anything. The recent amendments to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Act have further strengthened LG administration and disempowered the councils.”