Chhattisgarh PHQ seeks explanation from IPS officer over AK-47 celebratory fire

RAIPUR: Celebratory firing in traditional attire during Dussehra festivities landed IPS officer Ankita Sharma in official scrutiny, with the Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters (PHQ) issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation within three days.

The action follows a viral video showing the 2018-batch officer—currently posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajnandgaon—firing multiple rounds from an AK-47 rifle dressed in a saree during the traditional Shastra Puja (weapon worship) ritual.

A video showing Sharma firing an assault rifle into the air sparked intense online debate over weapon safety, police protocol, and firearms discipline.

Following backlash—including scathing critiques from decorated military veterans—the Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters (PHQ) stepped in, viewing both the alleged safety lapses and the subsequent public criticism as contrary to the force's decorum.

Taking serious note of the incident and the adverse public commentary, the state PHQ deemed the act and its fallout contrary to the dignity and decorum expected of the police force, a senior police officer stated.