Chhattisgarh PHQ seeks explanation from IPS officer over AK-47 celebratory fire

RAIPUR: Celebratory firing in traditional attire during Dussehra festivities landed IPS officer Ankita Sharma in official scrutiny, with the Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters (PHQ) issued her a show-cause notice seeking an explanation within three days.
The action follows a viral video showing the 2018-batch officer—currently posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Rajnandgaon—firing multiple rounds from an AK-47 rifle dressed in a saree during the traditional Shastra Puja (weapon worship) ritual.
A video showing Sharma firing an assault rifle into the air sparked intense online debate over weapon safety, police protocol, and firearms discipline.
Following backlash—including scathing critiques from decorated military veterans—the Chhattisgarh Police Headquarters (PHQ) stepped in, viewing both the alleged safety lapses and the subsequent public criticism as contrary to the force's decorum.
Taking serious note of the incident and the adverse public commentary, the state PHQ deemed the act and its fallout contrary to the dignity and decorum expected of the police force, a senior police officer stated.
Rajnandgaon Inspector General of Police Ajay Yadav confirmed that the PHQ has taken cognizance of the episode and directed that an explanation be sought from the district police chief.
"The entire incident is known to the state PHQ. An explanation has been sought from the Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police, which will be forwarded to the headquarters. In accordance with PHQ instructions, holistic action and effective measures will be ensured in the future," IG Yadav stated.
The controversy erupted on Vijayadashami when footage emerged showing the woman IPS officer—reputed as a tough, no-nonsense district police chief—discharging an AK-47 rifle into the sky during ceremonial prayers.
While some social media users rallied behind Sharma, defending the act as an innocent adherence to traditional festivities, firearms experts and social media observers voiced alarm, arguing that live rounds have no place in ceremonial rituals and that only blank ammunition should be deployed.
The sharpest rebukes came from retired armed forces personnel, who flagged fundamental breaches of basic weapon handling drills. They took to social media to highlight protocol failures visible in the clip.
The incident has also brought the scope of some festival customs into question.. Former Chhattisgarh Special Director General of Police (DGP) R K Vij clarified that institutional traditions do not sanction celebratory gunfire.
"There is essentially only a tradition of worshipping arms, but no such practice of firing them," Vij told this newspaper.
Efforts to reach the Rajnandgaon SP for her comments on the controversy were unsuccessful.