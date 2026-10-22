Conservation effort: Centre notifies 16 new breeds of cattle, goats, pigs, dogs

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has officially recognised 16 breeds of livestock and dogs across 13 states and one UT.

This recognition includes breeds of cattle, buffalo, goat, sheep, donkey, horse, pig, yak, and dog. The formal notification from the Department of Agricultural Research and Education will facilitate conservation efforts for these breeds in terms of production, breeding, utilisation, consumption, and trade, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

The newly recognised cattle breeds include Koppal from Karnataka, Periyar from Kerala, the Gomanchali buffalo from Goa, and the Kombai dog, which is native to Tamil Nadu. Other cattle breeds recognised are Mahakaushali from Madhya Pradesh and Umarda from Maharashtra.

Additionally, the list includes Battisi and Totapuri goats from Rajasthan and UP, respectively; Asomi, Kow Debar, Madgyal, and Seemanchali sheep from Assam, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Bihar; the Braj donkey from UP; the Kashmiri horse from J&K; and the Nagal pig from Nagaland; the Sikkimese yak; and the Kombai dog.