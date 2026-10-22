Dhami steps in as Daler Mehndi–Minister Uniyal row escalates over lip-sync controversy

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has offered to speak to singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh after a row erupted over the veteran performer’s alleged lip-syncing at an event in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, urging all sides not to prolong the controversy.

The dispute began during a cultural evening at the Sidhpeeth Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar. Mehndi was performing at the concert when audience members objected, alleging that he was mouthing words to a prerecorded backing track rather than singing live.

Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal, who was present and is associated with the organising committee, went on stage and confronted the singer. "The people of Narendra Nagar have come here to hear you live, not to watch you act to dubbing or someone else’s recorded voice," he said, calling it an insult to the historic fair and its audience.

The exchange quickly drew attention online, with Mika Singh, Mehndi’s brother, and actors Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav among those publicly supporting the singer. Uniyal later said he did not intend to hurt Mehndi and would have responded differently had he known the singer was unwell.

Speaking on Thursday, Uniyal said, "If Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should have informed us. He should not have come to perform." He said the singer was lip-syncing while music played in the background.

Uniyal also said Mehndi appeared unable to speak or walk, leading him to think the singer might be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He said his reaction reflected pressure from local people questioning the performance.