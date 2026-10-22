Dhami steps in as Daler Mehndi–Minister Uniyal row escalates over lip-sync controversy

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has offered to speak to singers Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh after a row erupted over the veteran performer’s alleged lip-syncing at an event in Uttarakhand’s Tehri district, urging all sides not to prolong the controversy.
The dispute began during a cultural evening at the Sidhpeeth Kunjapuri Tourism and Development Fair in Narendra Nagar. Mehndi was performing at the concert when audience members objected, alleging that he was mouthing words to a prerecorded backing track rather than singing live.
Cabinet minister Subodh Uniyal, who was present and is associated with the organising committee, went on stage and confronted the singer. "The people of Narendra Nagar have come here to hear you live, not to watch you act to dubbing or someone else’s recorded voice," he said, calling it an insult to the historic fair and its audience.
The exchange quickly drew attention online, with Mika Singh, Mehndi’s brother, and actors Kapil Sharma and Rajpal Yadav among those publicly supporting the singer. Uniyal later said he did not intend to hurt Mehndi and would have responded differently had he known the singer was unwell.
Speaking on Thursday, Uniyal said, "If Daler Mehndi was unwell, he should have informed us. He should not have come to perform." He said the singer was lip-syncing while music played in the background.
Uniyal also said Mehndi appeared unable to speak or walk, leading him to think the singer might be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He said his reaction reflected pressure from local people questioning the performance.
"Daler Mehndi is a big name, which is why he was invited to the Kunjapuri fair,” Uniyal said. “As a local representative and a member of the organising committee, I was under pressure from people who wanted the issue raised."
Dhami, speaking in Dehradun on Thursday, said public pressure may have contributed to the confrontation. He noted that Uniyal had already clarified his position, adding that there was no need to “give the matter further momentum”.
“Uttarakhand is a land that respects artists,” the chief minister said. “Everyone should leave the matter here.” He added that he would speak to both singers, whom he described as friends.
Earlier, Dhami said he would contact Mehndi and Mika Singh personally. His intervention follows support for Mehndi from entertainers and a public explanation by Uniyal, who said he had not known about the singer’s health.
The episode unfolded at the annual fair in Narendra Nagar, in Tehri district, where the cultural programme drew local residents. The dispute escalated after Mehndi’s brother and other entertainers voiced support for him, bringing wider attention to the disagreement over whether the concert had actually been performed live.
The dispute has drawn attention to expectations attached to live performances at cultural events. While supporters rallied behind Mehndi, Uniyal’s remarks about the singer’s condition and the audience’s reaction kept the episode in headlines, prompting Dhami to publicly appeal for calm all round.