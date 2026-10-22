INDIA bloc defers ‘vote chori’ strategy meet, November 1 rally on agenda

NEW DELHI: The INDIA Bloc has postponed its planned virtual meeting to discuss the next steps in its agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

According to sources, the virtual meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening to chalk out a strategy for demonstrations over alleged “vote chori” and discuss measures to intensify the demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge was to chair the meeting, which will also review the preparations for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

The INDIA bloc leaders were to brainstorm on charting out the roadmap of protests, review the preparations for the November 1 rally and discuss ways to corner the government over the 'vote chori' issue soon during the meeting.

There was no intimation about the grouping's next meeting.

The meeting also matters as it comes at a time when speculation is rife that the government will convene Parliament to pass a Constitutional amendment bill on delimitation, ahead of the Women's Reservation Act's implementation.

Last week, the protests over the "vote theft" charge reached the Supreme Court's doorstep.

On October 12, opposition stalwarts, joined by activists and civil society members, took part in a "March for Democracy" along a heavily barricaded route and filed a joint petition against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging poll irregularities, in a major show of strength in the national capital.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also hosted INDIA bloc leaders for tea at his home on October 13.

After the meeting, the opposition bloc vowed to continue resisting and take the "vote chori" fight to its logical conclusion.

(With inputs from PTI)