INDIA bloc plans mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 28, venue search on

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to hold a mock Parliament session and mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the capital on October 28, ahead of its November 1 joint rally, a senior Opposition leader said. The event, however, hinges on the alliance securing a suitable venue.
The leader said there was a consensus on October 28 for the programme, which would take forward a proposal discussed by Opposition parties, civil society groups and student representatives earlier this month.
The leader said finding a suitable venue remained the main hurdle. Ramlila Maidan has been ruled out for logistical reasons, while Talkatora Stadium, one of the options considered, was unavailable.
“We are exploring more options. While leaders have agreed on the date, we will go ahead igf we can find a venue by October 28,” the leader said.
This newspaper had reported on October 13 that the proposal for a mock impeachment of the CEC came up at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, civil society representatives and student representatives. Convened by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over high tea, the meeting discussed ways to sustain their agitation to restore democracy.
The proposed mock impeachment would give the Opposition a public platform to lay out its case against Kumar as it intensifies its demand for his removal. The plan is to invite judges, legal experts and members of the public for a detailed discussion, a leader said.
The idea was accepted unanimously in the INDIA bloc meeting because such a programme would allow the issues to be examined at length and help convey the Opposition’s concerns to the public, the leader added.
The proposed October 28 programme would precede the alliance’s November 1 joint rally, placing a public discussion on its demand for Kumar’s removal ahead of the mobilisation.
The Opposition’s campaign has intensified amid allegations of irregularities in the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The INDIA bloc has accused the poll body of facilitating electoral manipulation and demanded Kumar’s resignation, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleging that the CEC was not the only person responsible for the alleged wrongdoing. There have been protests in the last fortnight in different parts of India seeking Kumar's resignation.
The opposition has twice attempted to remove Kumar by moving an impeachment motion.
In the first move, the notices were rejected by both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha while the notices submitted in the second attempt are still pending in the Upper House.
Under the Constitution and law on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners, Parliament can remove a CEC only as it can impeach a sitting Supreme Court judge. The opposition needs a two-thirds majority in Parliament to remove the CEC, similar to an SC judge
The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, also says the CEC or an Election Commissioner may resign at any time by submitting a written resignation to the President.