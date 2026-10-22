INDIA bloc plans mock impeachment of CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Oct 28, venue search on

NEW DELHI: The Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to hold a mock Parliament session and mock impeachment of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the capital on October 28, ahead of its November 1 joint rally, a senior Opposition leader said. The event, however, hinges on the alliance securing a suitable venue.

The leader said there was a consensus on October 28 for the programme, which would take forward a proposal discussed by Opposition parties, civil society groups and student representatives earlier this month.

The leader said finding a suitable venue remained the main hurdle. Ramlila Maidan has been ruled out for logistical reasons, while Talkatora Stadium, one of the options considered, was unavailable.

“We are exploring more options. While leaders have agreed on the date, we will go ahead igf we can find a venue by October 28,” the leader said.

This newspaper had reported on October 13 that the proposal for a mock impeachment of the CEC came up at a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, civil society representatives and student representatives. Convened by Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi over high tea, the meeting discussed ways to sustain their agitation to restore democracy.

The proposed mock impeachment would give the Opposition a public platform to lay out its case against Kumar as it intensifies its demand for his removal. The plan is to invite judges, legal experts and members of the public for a detailed discussion, a leader said.

The idea was accepted unanimously in the INDIA bloc meeting because such a programme would allow the issues to be examined at length and help convey the Opposition’s concerns to the public, the leader added.

The proposed October 28 programme would precede the alliance’s November 1 joint rally, placing a public discussion on its demand for Kumar’s removal ahead of the mobilisation.