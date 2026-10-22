India, Poland agree to deepen defence, space and nuclear energy ties; target doubling trade by 2030

NEW DELHI: India and Poland on Thursday agreed to deepen cooperation in defence, space and nuclear energy, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk pledging to expand their strategic partnership amid growing global uncertainty and conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Following the bilateral talks, Modi said the two countries would encourage greater industrial collaboration and invite Polish companies to participate in joint development and production across strategic sectors.

“Today we have agreed to deepen ties in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite Polish companies to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic areas,” Modi said in his media statement.

He added that the two sides would explore new partnerships in critical minerals and coal gasification, drawing on Polish expertise. The leaders also discussed economic cooperation, investment and efforts to strengthen supply chains, with Modi expressing confidence that bilateral trade would double by 2030. “The world is going through a period of uncertainty and change. Even at this time, both India and Poland are emerging as important centres of growth, technology, and innovation,” the prime minister said.

Modi said the growing economic strength of the two countries had created fresh opportunities for cooperation, further expanded by the India-European Union free trade agreement. Once the agreement enters into force, it would open new opportunities for Indian exports of machinery, chemicals, plastics and engineering goods to Poland, he said. India would also seek Polish investment in railways and mobility, advanced manufacturing, food processing and biotechnology.

The two countries, he added, would work towards developing trusted global supply chains. The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to democratic values and the rule of law. Modi said India would continue supporting meaningful efforts to restore peace in Ukraine and West Asia, as Tusk’s three-day visit comes amid renewed international efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Modi also highlighted the historical relationship between the two countries, describing it as a friendship rooted in shared humanitarian values rather than diplomatic engagement alone.