India seeks details after Houthis allege Saudi forces targeted yacht carrying 14 nationals off Yemen

The Indian Embassy in Yemen said on Thursday that it is ascertaining details surrounding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht off the Yemeni coast, committing to providing all possible assistance to ensure their safety.

The announcement comes amid claims made by Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement, who alleged that Saudi forces targeted an Indian vessel carrying 14 Indian nationals near Zuqar Island in the Red Sea. Saree stated that Houthi forces intervened to rescue those on board and condemned the alleged action as a threat to international maritime navigation.

"We have seen reports regarding an incident involving 14 Indian nationals on board a yacht off the coast of Yemen today," the Indian Embassy (Embassy of India in Riyadh oversees Yemeni affairs) said in an official statement on X. "We are ascertaining further details about the incident and will provide all possible help for ensuring the safety and well-being of the Indian nationals."

Saudi authorities have not officially commented on the Houthi allegations regarding the vessel.

The development in the Red Sea coincides with a sharp escalation in cross-border hostilities between Saudi-led coalition forces and Houthi rebels, significantly heightening safety concerns for the nearly 2.7 million Indian expatriates working across the Arabian Peninsula.

On Wednesday night, an attack targeting King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, resulted in two fatalities, including an Indian national, and left eight others injured, two of whom are Indian citizens. Hours earlier on Wednesday, another drone strike aimed at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Eastern Province caused falling shrapnel that injured an Indian expatriate and killed two other foreign workers.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a firm condemnation on Thursday regarding the strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

"We strongly condemn the continued attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia... These attacks have unfortunately resulted in civilian deaths and injuries," the MEA said in a statement, reiterating that targeting civilian installations is "completely unacceptable" and urging an immediate return to peace and stability in the region.