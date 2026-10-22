Israel-developed Krav Maga to train Uttarakhand forest staff amid deadly risks

DEHRADUN: An Israeli-developed self-defence system, Krav Maga, will be introduced for Uttarakhand forest personnel as the state seeks to protect frontline staff facing armed smugglers, dangerous wildlife, forest fires and natural disasters in remote, difficult terrain.
The Uttarakhand Forestry Training Academy (UKFTA) in Haldwani plans to begin the first training session next month. About 130 foresters currently training at the academy and around 40 forest rangers from Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Madhya Pradesh are expected to attend.
Sanjeev Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forests and academy director, told TNIE that the academy had reviewed information gathered from forest divisions and found that around 60 personnel had died while on duty. “The figures show how serious the risks are for our field staff,” Chaturvedi said.
The figures recorded 20 deaths in encounters with smugglers and other anti-social elements, 18 in severe forest fires, 18 in wild-animal attacks during patrols, and three in natural disasters. The categories add up to 59, close to the overall estimate of around 60. Staff also patrol areas where illegal felling, mining and poaching take place.
In dense forests, personnel may come face to face with tigers, leopards, bears and elephants; fires and other emergencies can leave little time to escape. Chaturvedi said some attacks by forest mafias had been especially brutal, with staff burnt alive or having body parts chopped off. He said frontline workers often have limited access to weapons, strengthening the case for practical self-defence training.
"The figures make it imperative to go beyond conventional measures and provide field personnel with practical training that can help protect their lives," Chaturvedi said. He said the course is intended to prepare staff to react quickly during sudden threats, including ambushes and close encounters with armed offenders.
Developed in Israel and used by military and security forces in several countries, Krav Maga is designed for real-life attacks. It uses natural body movements and instinctive reactions, combining defence with counter-action to prevent an attacker from recovering.
The academy says instruction will cover disarming people carrying lathis, axes, knives, other sharp-edged weapons and firearms, as well as escaping safely when surrounded by several attackers.
The technique also targets an assailant’s vulnerable points and aims to build composure for quick decisions under stress, according to the academy. No previous experience is required, and the system can be learnt through intensive training over a short period.
Officials say the programme will complement, rather than replace, existing safety measures. The risks are heightened by Uttarakhand’s rugged geography, where patrol teams may work far from immediate assistance. Forest staff are responsible for protecting the state’s rich biodiversity and wildlife, but can face threats from both criminal activity and the hazards of the landscape.
The academy’s review, Chaturvedi said, demonstrates why personnel need training suited to field conditions and emergencies, where a rapid response can be crucial to survival in the field.