JD(U) questions rationale of INDIA bloc, says allies fight each other in state elections

The JD(U) on Thursday questioned the rationale of the INDIA bloc, pointing out that its constituents frequently contest against one another in state elections and no consensus among them on leadership, issues or a plan to contest polls together.

The remarks came as INDIA bloc leaders are scheduled to hold a virtual meeting on Thursday evening to deliberate on the roadmap for protests over the "vote chori" issue and ways to press for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, sources said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will chair the meeting, which will also review preparations for the INDIA bloc's rally in Delhi on November 1, they said.

The meeting also assumes significance as it comes amid speculation about the government convening Parliament to pass a Constitution amendment bill involving delimitation for early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.