J&K High Court summons Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, in PSA detention case

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has directed the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar to appear personally in the court on Thursday and explain why a preventive detention (PSA) order was passed “recklessly and mechanically” without due application of mind.

A single bench of Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Zubair Amin Bangroo, directed the DC to produce the complete original record relating to the detention, including the police dossier and material considered by the detaining authority before reaching its satisfaction.

In its October 15 order, the court held that the grounds of detention appeared to lack specific particulars and contained an internal inconsistency that raised doubts about whether the authority had independently assessed the material or merely reproduced allegations supplied by the police. The matter has been listed for hearing in the Srinagar wing of the High Court today.

Bangroo, who has been booked under the stringent Public Safety Act, has challenged his detention under PSA under an order dated Jan 13, 2026. He was booked under PSA on allegations of his association with terrorist elements and activities allegedly prejudicial to the security of the State.

According to the grounds of his detention, he had allegedly developed close links with terrorist elements, provided them logistical and moral support, and allowed his residential premises and other safe locations to be used as hideouts. The allegations also referred to his purported contact with members of the network and attempts to reconnect with elements operating outside the Union Territory.