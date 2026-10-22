Ladakh chief secy assures solution to demand of heli-service to remote areas along Sino-India border

LEH / JAMMU: Former Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh executive councillor Konchok Stanzin has urged the administration to extend subsidised helicopter services to Nyoma and Durbuk in eastern Ladakh’s Changthang region. Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra assured that the administration will address the issue.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Stanzin urged the administration to ensure equal access to air connectivity for residents of remote areas.

He appealed to Lt Governor V K Saxena and Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra to extend the subsidised helicopter service to the two strategically important sub-divisions bordering the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.

"Requesting L-G Ladakh and (Chief Secretary) Ashish Kundra to include Nyoma and Durbuk in the subsidised helicopter service to Changthang. We deserve equal access to this facility!" he said.

Responding to the post, Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra said, "Ok we will find a solution."

The Ladakh administration restarted the subsidised helicopter service on September 30 to improve connectivity between Leh and remote destinations across the Union territory, particularly during harsh winter months.

Pawan Hans Limited operates the service under a lease agreement supported by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The helicopter service currently connects Leh with seven destinations -- Kargil, Padum, Lingshed, Dibling, Nyerak, Diskit and Turtuk -- providing an alternative mode of transport for residents and tourists while also facilitating emergency medical requirements.

Nyoma and Durbuk, in the Changthang region of eastern Ladakh, are high-altitude areas along the India-China border, where air connectivity matters especially in winter, when road travel can become difficult.

(With inputs from PTI)