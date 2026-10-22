Modi takes a dig at Congress, says its leader has had more failed launches than Sriharikota

He accused the Congress of questioning India's achievements to protect its family from the stigma of repeated failures, while saying he had no objection to the party bringing about its own downfall.

"We have no issue with that. However, in a desperate bid to shield their family from the stigma of constant failure, the Congress is now casting doubt upon India’s achievements, its virtues, and its progress", he said.

"The grapes have turned so sour that the Congress has set about cutting down the very vine that bears them," Modi added.

Describing the Gandhi family as a burden on the Congress, he claimed senior party leaders privately shared that assessment but remained silent.

"In truth, this family has become a burden on the Congress party-a fact that even the party’s senior leaders recognize. When we meet in private, they even acknowledge it, yet they choose to remain silent, swallowing the bitter pill of humiliation," he said.

The Prime Minister argued that the Congress's conduct also harmed opposition leaders who sought to criticise the government through democratic means.

"This kind of attitude of the Congress also harms the government’s honest critics, a significant cost to our democracy. Those who wish to express their opposition to the government through democratic means find their voices drowned out by the clamour created by the Congress; the voices of these sincere critics are stifled," he said.

He added, "Even those who genuinely care for the well-being of our democracy and the nation, and who may be staunch opponents of the government, find no space to voice their views amidst the incessant shouting and uproar of the Congress".

Modi also accused the Congress of disrupting parliamentary proceedings to prevent other opposition MPs from speaking, alleging that the party wanted to keep one person in the limelight.

"We have seen in Parliament that there are many talented young MPs from opposition parties who wish to express their views and critique the government; however, the Congress party prevents Parliament from functioning to ensure that others do not get an opportunity, all because the Congress wants only one person to remain in the limelight. By doing so, the Congress commits a grave injustice against these young opposition MPs," he said.