Netanyahu invites Modi to join Flydubai pilot Machchhar for Israel’s Independence Day torch-lighting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to light a torch alongside Indian pilot Smit Machchhar on Israel's Independence Day, praising the pilot for his role in thwarting an alleged attempt to hijack a Tel Aviv-bound flight.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said Modi had welcomed the invitation and highlighted the longstanding ties between the two countries.

“I spoke with my friend, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch alongside a brave Indian pilot on Israel's Independence Day,” Netanyahu said.

“Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that, on the ground and in the air, India and Israel are fighting together against terrorism,” he added in posts in Hindi and Hebrew.

The invitation comes after Israeli President Isaac Herzog earlier this month invited Machchhar to Israel to honour him with the Presidential Award for Civilian Heroism.

Machchhar was injured on September 30 while attempting to stop his co-pilot from allegedly trying to hijack Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 174 passengers on board.

Despite being seriously injured in the cockpit attack, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to overpower the co-pilot. The aircraft made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia, and all passengers reached Israel safely later that day.

Machchhar is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the United Arab Emirates. Both Modi and Netanyahu have praised him for his actions.

Netanyahu's announcement came on the same day that he spoke with Modi about developments in West Asia and the need to restore peace and stability in the region.