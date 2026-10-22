No permission needed to hoist Tricolour’: Neha Bora questions police notice in HC

AISA president Neha Bora on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a police notice directing her to execute a bond for maintaining peace, arguing that citizens do not need permission to hoist the national flag.

Referring to the notice alleging that she had hoisted the Tricolour without permission, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bora, questioned its legal basis. "We don't need permission to hoist the national flag. They need a class on law," he told Justice Subramonium Prasad.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing Delhi Police, raised an objection on the maintainability of Bora's petition.

Bora, who has been at the forefront of protests against the alleged irregularities in the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, has sought quashing of the notice and directions to the police not to take any coercive action against her.