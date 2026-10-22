PM Modi, Polish PM Tusk hold wide-ranging talks; India reaffirms efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support every meaningful effort to establish peace in Ukraine and West Asia, after talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk.

Tusk is on a three-day visit to India amid renewed global push to end the conflict in Ukraine.

In his media statement following the talks, Modi said several decisions were taken to expand the strategic partnership between India and Poland and that both sides are determined to ramp up the overall engagement.

"We have reached understanding to deepen relations in defence, space, and nuclear energy. We invite companies from Poland to engage in co-development and co-production with India in all these strategic sectors," Modi said.

The prime minister said the growing bilateral economic strength has created new opportunities for the India-Poland partnership, adding New Delhi's free trade agreement with the European Union will further solidify the economic engagement between the two countries.

"India and Poland, both believe in democratic values and the rule of law. We believe that reform is essential to make global governance institutions more empowered and effective," he said.

"Be it Ukraine or West Asia, India will continue to support every meaningful effort towards peace," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)